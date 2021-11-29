Family left desperate to find their stolen dog

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A nice meal with the family was what Marlena Broussard wanted for Thanksgiving. Instead, she got something completely different.

She said just hours before Thanksgiving Day, her car was stolen in a Winn Dixie parking lot in broad daylight while her 11-month-old dog, “Lovey,” was inside.

“Even our kids feel ... like, when they took her, they took a piece of our hearts with them,” said Broussard. “I never thought this would happen to me and I just can’t fathom why someone would do this.”

Broussard quickly made a call to the Central Police Department, and after waiting anxiously for hours, she finally got a call back. She said officers explained her car was found on the side of the road in East Baton Rouge Parish near Sherwood Forest Boulevard but “Lovey” was nowhere to be found.

“I’m grateful my car’s back but I’m not. She’s gone and it’s just very devastating. She was very special to us. I’m sorry,” added Broussard.

Desperate for answers, Broussard said she’s taking matters into her own hands, which includes using items left behind in her car to piece together what happened after it was taken.

“So, when I got in my vehicle, I noticed a couple of things. We cleaned it out but there was Wendy’s on my dashboard and my seat wasn’t adjusted at all, so I’m guessing he’s around my height and I’m just going out on a limb here,” explained Broussard.

Each day that passes is another day the Broussards are left with nothing but the unknown. The family said the car was just a possession but “Lovey” is irreplaceable.

“I just really want her back. That’s all. I wish they would just give her back or let me know where she’s at because the not knowing is very devastating not knowing where she’s at,” continued Broussard.

The case has been referred to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, and as the search continues, Broussard and her family are hoping and praying “Lovey” is safe with someone who is waiting until Monday, Nov. 29, to bring her to a shelter.

If you think you might have seen this puppy, please call the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000 to try to get her home.

