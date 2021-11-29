Ask the Expert
Fairly quiet weather week

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A subtle warming trend will highlight the remainder of this week. Temperatures will trend a few degrees above normal by Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday morning will be another chilly start with upper 30°s to low 40°s. Morning starts and afternoon highs will remain very comfortable to end the week with the warming trend.

Weather forecast for the rest of Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
Weather forecast for the rest of Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.(WAFB)

Rain looks to hold off until we move closer to the weekend. There remains a lot of model uncertainty as to how the weather pattern will play out over the weekend. For now, we’ve got scattered t-showers in the forecast both Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances may have to get increased on one particular day depending on if the models can come into better agreement. It appears that a weak cold front will move into the area at some point this weekend helping to aid in the shower chances and also a slight cool down for the start of next week.

Upcoming rain chances
Upcoming rain chances(WAFB)

A few lingering showers will be possible as we move into the following work/school week. Long range models are hinting at a stronger cold front arriving for the middle of that week.

7-day Rainfall Forecast
7-day Rainfall Forecast(WAFB)

The tropics remain quiet as we get set to close the official hurricane season tomorrow. But a storm remains possible even into the month of December although chances for a Gulf system would be extremely low.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WAFB)

