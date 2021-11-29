BRPD investigating shooting on Gus Young Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a shooting that happened late Monday morning.

Police say they were called out to the 4400 block of Gus Young Avenue to a report of a shooting around 10:50 a.m.

A department spokesperson said the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office has been called out to the scene.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

