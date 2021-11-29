Beautiful weather to close out November and to start a new month

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for areas near and north of the I-10/I-12 corridor extending westward into southwest Louisiana through 9 a.m. this morning.

Areas of fog will be possible through the morning commute, with the threat tending to be a bit higher west of metro Baton Rouge. Take it slow in foggy spots and remember to use low beam headlights.

Dense fog advisory through 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29. (WAFB)

Future radar and clouds for Monday, Nov. 29. (WAFB)

Otherwise, high pressure will be in control of our weather for the next several days, giving us a nice end to the month of November and a nice start to December. Seasonably chilly morning starts ranging from the upper 30s to mid 40s can be expected through Wednesday, with highs climbing from the mid 60s today to low 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Plenty of sunshine will prevail, although a little more cloud cover will arrive by Wednesday.

10 day forecast for Monday, Nov. 29. (WAFB)

A generally dry pattern is expected to continue through the end of the workweek as the main storm track stays displaced to our north. Temperatures will also continue to moderate, with highs potentially reaching the upper 70s by the end of the week.

Differences arise in model guidance by the time we get to the weekend, with some chance of rain expected in the forecast, but higher-than-normal uncertainty on the timing and coverage. For now, I’ve got rain chances posted at 20%-30% through the weekend, but there’s a real potential that the forecast will have to be adjusted with time to show one day being wetter than the other.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.