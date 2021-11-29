3 Jags offensive lineman selected to All-SWAC Teams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - In a disappointing season for the Southern Jaguars, three players have been selected to the All-SWAC Teams the league announced on Monday, Nov. 29.

Offensive lineman Dallas Black and Johnathan Bishop were selected to the All-SWAC First Team Offense. While offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter was selected to the All-SWAC Second Team Offense.

Black is a redshirt sophomore center from New Orleans and played at Eleanor McMain High School. Bishop is a senior guard from Birmingham and played at Ramsey High School and Carter is a redshirt junior and played at nearby White Castle, La.

Alabama A&M’s Aqeel Glass was named the Offensive Player of the Year and Florida A&M’s Isaiah Land was named Defensive Player of the Year.

Jackson State’s James Houston was named Newcomer of the Year, while Shedeur Sanders was named Freshman of the Year and head coach Deion Sanders was named Coach of the Year.

