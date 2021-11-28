Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Tigers win second game in San Juan Shootout with 66-58 win over Missouri St.

LSU women's basketball goes 2-0 in the San Juan Shootout.
LSU women's basketball goes 2-0 in the San Juan Shootout.(LSU Women's Basketball Twitter)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team won their second game in the San Juan Shootout with a 66-58 win over Missouri State on Saturday, Nov. 27.

Senior Khayla Pointer was once again the leading scorer for the Tigers as she scored 25 points in the victory. Pointer played all 40 minutes for LSU and shot 11-for-24 from the field and was 4-for-6 from the charity stripe.

The Tigers improved to 5-1 on the season and will return to action in the Pete Maravich Center on Dec. 2 against Iowa State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway

Latest News

Khayla Pointer (3) scored 20 points in their 72-52 win over New Mexico State.
Tigers beat New Mexico State 72-52 in first game of San Juan Shootout
Southern University men's basketball defeats Ecclesia College in home opener
Southern University men's basketball defeats Ecclesia College in home opener
LSU Women's Basketball
LSU women’s basketball beats Tulane, 75-58
LSU Men's Basketball
LSU dominates Belmont, 83-53