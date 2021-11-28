Tigers win second game in San Juan Shootout with 66-58 win over Missouri St.

SAN JUAN (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team won their second game in the San Juan Shootout with a 66-58 win over Missouri State on Saturday, Nov. 27.

Senior Khayla Pointer was once again the leading scorer for the Tigers as she scored 25 points in the victory. Pointer played all 40 minutes for LSU and shot 11-for-24 from the field and was 4-for-6 from the charity stripe.

The Tigers improved to 5-1 on the season and will return to action in the Pete Maravich Center on Dec. 2 against Iowa State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

