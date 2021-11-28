Suspected drunk driver accused of killing bicylist

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said a woman is to blame for the death of a bike rider early Sunday, Nov. 28.

According to BRPD, Kyra Whitner, 23, allegedly admitted to the crime. She was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and hit and run.

Investigators said the crash happened on Greenwell Springs Road around 3:30 a.m.

They added Whitner initially drove off after the crash but later turned herself in to authorities.

The victim’s name was not released.

