Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

REPORTS: Florida expected to hire Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier

Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier walks on the sideline during an NCAA college...
Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier walks on the sideline during an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple reports indicate Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier will be named the new coach at Florida and the announcement could come as early as Sunday, Nov. 28.

The 42-year-old Georgia native is 28-11 in four seasons as the head coach of the Cajuns. He has led them to an 11-1 overall record and 8-0 conference record this season. The Cajuns are ranked No. 20 in the AP Top 25. Louisiana-Lafayette will host Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Conference championship on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Before heading to Lafayette, Napier served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arizona State in 2017. Prior to that, he was the wide receivers coach under Nick Saban at Alabama from 2013-2017. He has also spent time at Colorado State, Clemson, and South Carolina State.

Dan Mullen was 34-15 in his four seasons in Gainesville. The Gators were 5-6 overall and 2-6 in the SEC under Mullen this season but won their final regular season game under an interim head coach.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway

Latest News

LSU Head Coach
Ed Orgeron - 11/27/21 (Full Interview)
The third playoff victory in school history allows the Lions to advance to the second round,...
SLU Advances in FCS Playoffs With Dominant 38-14 First-Round Win Over FAMU
Jaxson Hayes led New Orleans with 15 points. Jonas Valanciunas had 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Donovan Mitchell leads Jazz past Pelicans, 127-105
Southern University Jaguars fall to Grambling State Tigers in 48th Annual Bayou Classic
Southern University Jaguars fall to Grambling State Tigers in 48th Annual Bayou Classic