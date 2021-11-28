Rain ends early, then cold front moves through

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The local radar is showing light showers moving from west to east along our next low-pressure system with a cold front. This system and front will get through within the next few hours, with minimal total rain amounts. Most computer models show at or less than a quarter of an inch. Sunday will start mostly cloudy and damp, then we’ll get a slow, gradual clearing with cool highs only near 60.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 28 (WAFB)

High pressure will build back in from the west Sunday night, giving us mainly clear skies through much of Tuesday.

We will also see a warming trend in the ten-day forecast, with highs near 70 Tuesday, and mid 70s by midweek. Most of next week will be dry, with small rain chances at the end of the week.

