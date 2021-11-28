Ask the Expert
Jags fall to Grambling State in 48th Annual Bayou Classic 29-26

Southern Jaguars Football
48th Annual Bayou Classic.
48th Annual Bayou Classic.(Kevin Batiste/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars (4-7, 3-5 SWAC) fall to Grambling State (4-7, 3-5 SWAC) 29-26 in the 48th Annual Bayou Classic.

The Tigers snapped a three game losing streak in the Bayou Classic with the win over the Jags.

Grambling State kicker Garrett Urban was 5-for-5 on field goals in the win over the Jags including the 25-yard game winner with seven seconds left to play. Urban was also named the game’s MVP.

Elijah Walker led the way with 168 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Tigers from the quarterback position.

