Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

GAME NOTES: No. 15 Texas A&M vs. LSU

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (5-6, 2-5 SEC) are hosting No. 15 Texas A&M (8-3, 4-3 SEC) for the final regular season game of the season.

The Tigers are hoping to pull off the upset as head coach Ed Orgeron is coaching his final game in Tiger Stadium with hopes of making a bowl game.

LSU is coming off a sluggish performance on offense against Louisiana-Monroe in which they only came away with 10 points in four red zone trips and beat the Warhawks 27-14.

It is also senior night for a group that has seen the highs of winning a National Championship in 2019 and have seen back-to-back down seasons in 2020 and 2021.

One of the few bright spots for the Tigers has come from senior linebacker Damone Clark who has been named a finalist for the Dick Butkus Award, which goes to the nation’s top college linebacker. Clark leads the nation with 125 total tackles, and ranks No. 4 in solo tackles with 71.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway

Latest News

An injured Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) is helped by head coach Sean...
REPORT: Bills and former Tiger Tre’ White has torn ACL
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) is tackled by Green Bay Packers safety...
Former LSU Tiger Justin Jefferson named NFC Player of the Week
Southern and Grambling head coaches talk about Bayou Classic
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
Lunch with Coach O: No. 16 Texas A&M at LSU