Bridge into Tigerland closing for replacement; closure expected to last months

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge transportation officials announced that Bob Pettit Boulevard Bridge, which many use to get to Tigerland, will be closed for several months while it is being replaced.

The bridge is located between Alvin Dark Avenue and Nicholson Drive. It will be closed beginning Monday, November 29, 2021, at 5 a.m. It is expected to remain closed until mid-2022.

The detour route will be Brightside Drive to Alvin Dark Avenue.

