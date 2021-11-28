BRFD investigate fire at apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a fire after the total loss of one of the apartment units at the Pleasant Ridge Townhomes located on Higgins Ct.

According to officials, firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy fire coming from the townhome.

Baton Rouge Fire officials says no one was injured and were able to keep the flames from spreading to the neighboring units.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.

