Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Vacant house fire ruled arson

The cause of the fire is arson.
The cause of the fire is arson.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A vacant house fire overnight has been ruled as arson, according to officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

A spokesman with BRFD reports the fire happened Friday, Nov. 26 around 11:00 p.m. in the 5400 block of Linden Street.

Officials say firefighters arrived on scene to find fire coming from the back of the home.

The cause of the fire is arson.
The cause of the fire is arson.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)

Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to the rest of the home.

After gathering evidence at the scene, fire investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.

If anyone has information about this fire, please contact Crimestoppers or Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at (225)389-2050.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 27
Bone-chilling start to Saturday
High School Football
2021 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Playoffs Quarterfinals/Semifinals Scoreboard
A vacant house fire has injured one firefighter.
Vacant house fire injured 1 firefighter
Restaurants and holiday recovery
Restaurants and holiday recovery