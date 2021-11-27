Vacant house fire ruled arson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A vacant house fire overnight has been ruled as arson, according to officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

A spokesman with BRFD reports the fire happened Friday, Nov. 26 around 11:00 p.m. in the 5400 block of Linden Street.

Officials say firefighters arrived on scene to find fire coming from the back of the home.

The cause of the fire is arson. (Baton Rouge Fire Department)

Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to the rest of the home.

After gathering evidence at the scene, fire investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.

If anyone has information about this fire, please contact Crimestoppers or Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at (225)389-2050.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.