Vacant house fire injured 1 firefighter

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called out to a vacant house fire on Friday, Nov. 26 at South 12th Street just near Expressway Park.

The call for the fire came in around 8:00 p.m.

Vacant house fire injuries one firefighter. (BRFD)

When firefighters arrived at the scene they found heavy fire coming through the roof of the home.

Out of precaution firefighters sprayed a neighboring home to protect the fire from spreading.

Once firefighters could make it inside they found the fire in the rear of the kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom.

One firefighter was injured while fighting the fire. He was transported to the hospital.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.