Shopping for Cyber Monday could still mean scams, here are a few tips to remember when shopping online
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the biggest shopping weekend of the year, some are choosing to shop from home.

Cyber Monday is expected to have some of the best deals, but it’s important to remember that online scams could be hiding behind some of those deals.

“Shop the product, shot the price, and shop the company. You want to make sure the deal is not too good to be true because you don’t know what quality you are purchasing,” says Better Business Bureau President Carmen Million.

Million says it’s best to investigate before you invest. Her tip is to shop with a credit card or a third-party account, like Pay Pal. That way it’s easier to dispute a charge if you do fall victim to a scam. Also, make sure the website is secure.

“So it will say https, ‘s’ stands for secure. You also want to look for the little lock and key at the bottom of the site. Not just visually looking at it, but click on it. If you click on that lock and key it will tell you that site is protected,” adds Million.

However, even if some are still apprehensive, sometimes it’s just better to shop online locally.

“We always want you to try and shop locally. First of all, you want to support local companies, and then of course if you are going to go online there’s nothing wrong with looking at a local business in their website and see what they have to offer,” explains Million. She adds that by shopping online locally folks can probably expect better refunds and shipping.

Baton Rouge business, Wanderlust by Abby, says their website is all ready for Cyber Monday.

“To be honest we are more understanding with situations with returns and you know needing things sooner or just extra questions you might have,” says Abby Bullock who is the owner of Wanderlust. Bullock adds that she will usually ship products the day that folks place their order, or they can come and pick them up from the store.

So even shopping online gives folks lots of options.

