Restaurants fill up with holiday tourists and Bayou Classic fans

A fried seafood plate served at Deannie's Restaurant in the French Quarter. (Source: WVUE)

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The holiday weekend is serving up good business for many restaurants in the city. A day after Thanksgiving downtown streets in New Orleans were filled with people and the Bayou Classic football game between Grambling and Southern universities is on Saturday at the Superdome. An event that attracts tens of thousands of people.

Erin Gaines is in town for the game.

“It’s just great being back in the city and continuing that rivalry, you know, in the place where it started,” said Gaines.

The game between the two Louisiana public HBCUs returns to the Superdome after staying away last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

People waited to get into restaurants like Mother’s on Poydras Street, Deannie’s Seafood in the French Quarter, and Willie Mae’s Scotch House on St. Ann Street.

Stacy Wade is a manager at Deannie’s.

“We’ve been on a steady upswing as far as business is concerned, it’s been great so far. After an 18-month closure we’re coming back and we’re coming back strong and we’re looking forward to a great weekend,” said Wade.

Fried chicken dinner at Willie Mae's Scotch House on St. Ann Street in New Orleans. (Source: WVUE)

Willie Mae’s had a lot of customers, too. Desiree Washington works at the iconic restaurant.

“We’re expecting numbers pre-COVID like, you know, pre-pandemic like. We’ve been getting a lot of calls, people trying to make reservations. It’s Bayou Classic, so that’s great for our city and for the restaurant, so yeah, we’re expecting a jam-packed weekend,” said Washington.

Wade also expects the football game to be good for Deannie’s business.

“We’re hoping that with the Bayou Classic coming in town and shoppers who want to shop locally they may pop in for a quick bite, you know, in between shopping, we’re hoping that’s going to bring some people in,” Wade stated.

Washington says the game is helpful in other ways.

“It’s some hope for the city, you know, and it puts a little life back into the city, it makes us feel like, me anyway, it makes me feel like, you know, things are improving,” she said.

But some visitors are not in town for the Bayou Classic; they just want to take in the sights and sounds of the city.

Maria Russo is from Philadelphia.

“We’ve never been to New Orleans before, it seems like the best place to come for Thanksgiving,” said Russo.

Christian Petties and a group of friends traveled to the city from Dallas.

“New Orleans has always been great, it’s my third time here, so just have a good time, good food actually,” said Petties.

Gaines said she and her husband feel comfortable being in town for the game and eating out despite the pandemic not being over, yet.

“Yes, we are because basically most people by now if they are in accordance with it have had their shots and have had their boosters and so it’s being offered and so we’re pretty comfortable coming out to the game and we are vaccinated,” said Gaines.

And the city offers a wealth of good food and restaurants welcome the healthy business this weekend.

“We’re all really excited about things being a little more relaxed as far as the pandemic is concerned and anticipating lots of more people coming in town for the holidays,” said Wade.

Still, some restaurants say they could use more workers while others say, in terms of staff, they’re doing just fine.

“We’ve been very fortunate to have a good staff throughout this process, so we’re able to maintain normal hours, maintain, you know business within our restaurant at a good pace, so yeah, we’re well-staffed,” said Washington.

“We’re still looking for some staff, staffing has been a slight problem but mostly in the beginning, right after we opened but now things are starting to get a little better for us as far as staff and we found some great people to come on board, so it’s been good,” said Wade.

