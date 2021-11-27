Ask the Expert
Nashville police: 3 dead, 4 wounded in apartment shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a shooting in a Tennessee apartment has left three people dead and four others wounded.

Authorities say the shooting occurred Friday night in an apartment in Nashville.

Three young men were pronounced dead at the scene and four other people sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry into the apartment and two guns have been recovered.

Authorities had no initial word on suspects.

The names and ages of the victims were not immediately released and the shooting remains under investigation.

