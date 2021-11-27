Man injured in shooting that left sister dead released from hospital, booked on several charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man injured in a shootout in a Glen Oaks neighborhood on Friday, Nov. 12, that resulted in his sister’s death has been released from the hospital and booked into jail.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Tremayne Lindsey, 20, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Saturday, Nov. 27, on charges of attempted first-degree murder (5 counts) and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Tremiyah Lindsey, 16, was shot and killed when her brother, Tremayne, and someone inside a home on Avocado Drive near Silverleaf Avenue exchanged gunfire, according to EBRSO.

RELATED: Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges

Investigators said Tremiyah Lindsey was in a vehicle with her mother and her brother that arrived at the home around 3 p.m. They added Tremayne Lindsey then got out of the vehicle with an assault rifle and started shooting.

A relative of the people living in the home grabbed a gun and returned fire, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said Tremiyah Lindsey, Tremayne Lindsey, and their mother were all shot during the shootout.

Tremiyah Lindsey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have said the investigation is ongoing and other charges may be pending.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.