Bone-chilling start to Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We have a light freeze up in McComb this morning, with Baton Rouge starting with temperatures in the mid 30s. There were also a few areas of frost this morning.

For the rest of the day, we’ll remain mostly cloudy with cool highs only in the lower 60s. You’ll need the jacket both morning and afternoon today and tomorrow.

For this evening, we’ll have another cold front quickly swing through our area, yielding a chance of scattered showers tonight, ending early Sunday morning, mainly before dawn.

The LSU football game tonight will be in the 50s, with a possible isolated shower late in the game.

We should see wet weather only tonight into pre-dawn Sunday, then the rest of Sunday will be dry.

The good news is that Saturday night into Sunday morning won’t be nearly as cold, with lows in the mid 40s. Next week, Monday through Friday look nice and mainly dry, with forecast highs getting gradually warmer, with highs in the 70s midweek to late next week. Take care.

