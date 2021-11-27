Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Bone-chilling start to Saturday

By Jared Silverman
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We have a light freeze up in McComb this morning, with Baton Rouge starting with temperatures in the mid 30s. There were also a few areas of frost this morning.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 27
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 27(WAFB)

For the rest of the day, we’ll remain mostly cloudy with cool highs only in the lower 60s. You’ll need the jacket both morning and afternoon today and tomorrow.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 27
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 27(WAFB)

For this evening, we’ll have another cold front quickly swing through our area, yielding a chance of scattered showers tonight, ending early Sunday morning, mainly before dawn.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 27
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 27(WAFB)

The LSU football game tonight will be in the 50s, with a possible isolated shower late in the game.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 27
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 27(WAFB)

We should see wet weather only tonight into pre-dawn Sunday, then the rest of Sunday will be dry.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 27
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 27(WAFB)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 27
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 27(WAFB)

The good news is that Saturday night into Sunday morning won’t be nearly as cold, with lows in the mid 40s. Next week, Monday through Friday look nice and mainly dry, with forecast highs getting gradually warmer, with highs in the 70s midweek to late next week. Take care.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 27
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 27(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, Nov. 27
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, Nov. 27
First Alert Weather 9News at 6 Friday, Nov. 26
First Alert Weather 9News at 6 Friday, Nov. 26
First Alert Weather 9News at 10 Friday, Nov. 26
First Alert Weather 9News at 10 Friday, Nov. 26
FIRST ALERT 7 a.m. FORECAST: Friday, November 26
FIRST ALERT 7 a.m. Forecast: Friday, November 26