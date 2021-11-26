Ask the Expert
Tigers beat New Mexico State 72-52 in first game of San Juan Shootout

Khayla Pointer (3) scored 20 points in their 72-52 win over New Mexico State.
Khayla Pointer (3) scored 20 points in their 72-52 win over New Mexico State.(LSU Women's Basketball Twitter)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAN JUAN (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team improved to 4-1 on the season with their 20 point win over New Mexico State (2-2) in the first game of the Saun Juan Shootout at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan.

The Tigers won 72-52 against the Aggies, this marked the fifth straight game in which LSU scored more than 70 points. Last season the Tigers only reached that mark three times, two came in overtime wins.

Senior guard Khalya Pointer led the way with 20 points 16 came in the second half. Alexis Morris scored 12 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

