REPORT: Bills and former Tiger Tre’ White has torn ACL

An injured Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) is helped by head coach Sean...
An injured Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) is helped by head coach Sean McDermott, right, and medical staff in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUFFALO, Ny. (WAFB) - Former LSU Tiger and current Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’ White has a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The fifth year corner out from Shreveport, La. suffered a non-contact knee injury in the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints.

White was able to walk off the field after the injury, an MRI confirmed the tear to his knee. It was the first time in White’s career that he got a chance to play the Saints.

Per NFL Next Gen Stats when the 2020 All-Pro has been the nearest defender this season, he is allowing a 50.8% completion percentage and 58.9 passer rating, both fourth-best among defensive backs with 50-plus targets this season.

For the season White has one interception and 41 tackles and six passes defended.

