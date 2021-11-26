REPORT: Bills and former Tiger Tre’ White has torn ACL

BUFFALO, Ny. (WAFB) - Former LSU Tiger and current Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’ White has a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Sources: #Bills Pro Bowl CB Tre’Davious White suffered a torn ACL last night and is out for the season, the MRI confirmed. A crushing blow for Buffalo’s defense. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2021

The fifth year corner out from Shreveport, La. suffered a non-contact knee injury in the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints.

White was able to walk off the field after the injury, an MRI confirmed the tear to his knee. It was the first time in White’s career that he got a chance to play the Saints.

Per NFL Next Gen Stats when the 2020 All-Pro has been the nearest defender this season, he is allowing a 50.8% completion percentage and 58.9 passer rating, both fourth-best among defensive backs with 50-plus targets this season.

For the season White has one interception and 41 tackles and six passes defended.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.