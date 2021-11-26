Ask the Expert
Property Tax notices for West Feliciana residents contained error by printing company

Property Tax notices for West Feliciana residents contained error by printing company
By Lester Duhé
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The following information comes from the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Property Tax Notices for the 2021 Tax Year were mailed out to residents last week. A small number of those notices mailed out contained an error by the printing company.

The printer incorrectly pulled values and legal descriptions from certain properties and applied them to other properties. The majority of the notices are correct BUT please check your notices carefully.

In the event that your notice was one of the ones that was incorrect – a new corrected notice will be mailed to you next week.

If you have already mailed in your payment, please do not worry, if your payment amount is incorrect, we will return the payment along with a corrected notice. This was a printing error only and does not change anything in the Assessor’s files or the Sheriff’s Office files.

We apologize for the error and are working with the printer to identify and mail out to those that received an incorrect statement. Please feel free to contact the Sheriff’s Office with any questions or concerns at 225-784-3101.

The portal for online tax payments will open on December 1. You can visit www.wfpso.org to pay taxes with a credit card or electronic check.

