Lighting of Old City Hall kicks off in Denham Springs

Denham Springs, La.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Christmas spirit is kicking into overdrive now that Thanksgiving is over.

In Denham Springs, you can celebrate with the Lighting of Old City Hall.

The event kicks off Friday, Nov. 26 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Attendees can look forward to Christmas carols, free amusement rides, wagon rides, food, drinks, refreshments and much more.

The Lighting of Old City Hall will take place at 115 Mattie Street in Denham Springs, La.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CLICK HERE.

