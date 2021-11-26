Ask the Expert
LDH to offer free COVID-19 vaccines at Bayou Classic events

(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The following information is from the Louisiana Department of Health.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is partnering with the Bayou Classic and the National Medical Association to offer free COVID-19 vaccines at Bayou Classic events this Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27. Adults and children getting their first shots will receive a $100 Shot for 100 debit card.

On Friday, Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., LDH will host a COVID-19 vaccination site on the second floor of the Hyatt Regency, outside of the Empire Ballroom. Vaccinations will be available to everyone ages 12 and up. And on Saturday, Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., vaccines will be available for those 5 and up at the Superdome gate A ramp and Champions Square.

Similar to what was seen in adult vaccine trials, the vaccine is nearly 91% effective in preventing COVID-19 among children ages 5-11 years. Community-based vaccination events make vaccines more widely accessible and remain an important component of fighting COVID-19 in Louisiana.

Currently, more than 48% of Louisianans are fully vaccinated against COVID and nearly 55%, more than 2.5 million people, have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, more than 119,000 children in Louisiana have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

