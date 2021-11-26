Ask the Expert
Early voting begins Nov. 27 for the Dec. 11 election in La.

Ardoin says the biggest challenge is defeating the public perception that the process is...
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Early voting for the Dec. 11 election begins Saturday, Nov. 27 and continues through Saturday, Dec. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, Nov. 28.

Citizens who want to vote early may do so in person at their parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations.

  • 7 parishes will have local propositions and candidate races: Ascension, Bossier, Catahoula, East Baton Rouge, Iberia, Orleans and Rapides.
  • 26 parishes will only have local propositions: Acadia, Allen, Assumption, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Bienville, Caddo, Calcasieu, Concordia, DeSoto, Grant, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Morehouse, Natchitoches, St. Helena, St. Landry, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Tensas, Terrebonne, Union, Washington, and West Carroll.
  • 1 parish will only have candidate races: Vernon.
  • 1 parish will have a local proposition and a recall election: Ouachita.
  • 29 parishes will have no elections: Caldwell, Cameron, Claiborne, East Carroll, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Franklin, Iberville, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, LaSalle, Lincoln, Madison, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, Red River, Richland, Sabine, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John, St. Martin, Vermilion, Webster, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana, and Winn.

Voters are encouraged to utilize Louisiana’s award-winning, free smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, to locate parish early voting locations, Election Day voting site, or view their sample ballot. GeauxBot, the virtual voter assistant, is also available to access pertinent election information such as registration deadlines, election dates, polling locations, and hours. GeauxBot is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, our polling commissioners will be supplied with personal protective equipment and will regularly sanitize designated areas and wipe down voting machines between each voter. Hand sanitizer will be provided to voters and masks are recommended, although not required.

In addition to a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana Special ID or a generally recognized ID with picture and signature, voters may use a digital license via LA Wallet.

