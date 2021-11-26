Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Cool Black Friday, even colder tonight

By Jared Silverman
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hopefully, you had a happy, healthy, and safe Thanksgiving. We’re off to a cold start in the 40s now that we’re in the wake of a potent cold front.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 26
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 26(WAFB)

Highs will be held in check today, only getting near 60, so keep the jacket handy. 

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 26
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 26(WAFB)

That front moved some showers through yesterday, but now drier air is filtering in, which means no rain in the next 24 hours. Dry air means low dewpoints, which will allow temperatures to drop to the upper 30s overnight into daybreak Saturday. There could even be some light frost on surfaces early Saturday morning, but no threat of a freeze. There will be a quick-moving system over the weekend that will give us a chance of scattered showers Saturday evening into early Sunday morning.  This could affect the LSU game late in the evening. 

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 26
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 26(WAFB)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 26
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 26(WAFB)

Sunday will clear out as high pressure builds back into the area. The rest of the ten-day forecast looks mainly dry with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 26
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 26(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home

Latest News

Thanksgiving Day forecast.
Thanksgiving starts dry, but rain chances climb into the afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, Nov. 25 - Noon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, Nov. 25 - Noon
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Thursday, Nov. 25
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Thursday, Nov. 25
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, Nov. 25 - 5 a.m.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, Nov. 25 - 5 a.m.