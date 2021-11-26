Cool Black Friday, even colder tonight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hopefully, you had a happy, healthy, and safe Thanksgiving. We’re off to a cold start in the 40s now that we’re in the wake of a potent cold front.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 26 (WAFB)

Highs will be held in check today, only getting near 60, so keep the jacket handy.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 26 (WAFB)

That front moved some showers through yesterday, but now drier air is filtering in, which means no rain in the next 24 hours. Dry air means low dewpoints, which will allow temperatures to drop to the upper 30s overnight into daybreak Saturday. There could even be some light frost on surfaces early Saturday morning, but no threat of a freeze. There will be a quick-moving system over the weekend that will give us a chance of scattered showers Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. This could affect the LSU game late in the evening.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 26 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 26 (WAFB)

Sunday will clear out as high pressure builds back into the area. The rest of the ten-day forecast looks mainly dry with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 26 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.