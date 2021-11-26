Black Friday shoppers see changes this year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Black Friday has arrived and many are back in stores buying things in person after taking a step back last year for COVID.

“Well I bought my husband some clothes; I’m going into Bath and Body Works to hopefully get some good-smelling stuff,” Paige Willie said.

But this year there are still fewer shoppers out than in the past.

“Just felt like a normal day at Best Buy, the same amount of people just more deals,” Jamison Traigle said.

And they found a calmer atmosphere.

“Usually, back then, Black Friday everyone was fighting for stuff, but it was actually kind of easy now,” Jason Quintero said.

Those who did go shopping felt it would be easier to find what they were looking for.

Industry experts say thousand of *online shoppers are finding “out of stock” messages on in-demand items.

“Everything we asked for they said that they had in stock so we didn’t really see them out of stock on anything,” Traigle said.

Some even came out just for the holiday tradition.

“It’s more convenient online I feel, but there’s just more nostalgia going to the store, finding what you want in a person and then picking it up and then being able to unwrap it the same day,” Quintero said.

