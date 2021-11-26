Ask the Expert
Black Friday is here, what to expect in 2021

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Black Friday shopping is a part of many of your holiday traditions as it’s typically the busiest in-store shopping day of the year.

Experts said this year will look a lot different than 2020 because of COVID-19.

Families that have built up substantial savings are eager to partake in holiday traditions before the pandemic.

Some consumers could find the experience distressing as retailers grapple with supply-chain issues and staffing challenges. For the month of November, out-of-stock messages online are up 261% compared to two seasons ago, according to the Adobe Digital Economy Index.

