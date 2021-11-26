Black Friday is here, what to expect in 2021

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Black Friday shopping is a part of many of your holiday traditions as it’s typically the busiest in-store shopping day of the year.

Experts said this year will look a lot different than 2020 because of COVID-19.

RELATED: Cool Black Friday, even colder tonight

Families that have built up substantial savings are eager to partake in holiday traditions before the pandemic.

Some consumers could find the experience distressing as retailers grapple with supply-chain issues and staffing challenges. For the month of November, out-of-stock messages online are up 261% compared to two seasons ago, according to the Adobe Digital Economy Index.

RELATED: Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.