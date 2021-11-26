Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

After Black Friday comes Small Business Saturday

Money
Money(Unsplash.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Black Friday is the talk of the day but on Nov. 26 it’ll be all about Small Business Saturday.

It’s a national shopping holiday that hopes you help bring more attention to local small businesses. These shops pull a lot of weight for the economy, and they are able to strive because of your support.

Entrepreneur and leader with the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, Chelsea Blankenship, joined 9News This Morning live to talk more about Small Business Saturday.

CLICK TO WATCH THE INTERVIEW BELOW:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home

Latest News

Ardoin says the biggest challenge is defeating the public perception that the process is...
Early voting begins Nov. 27 for the Dec. 11 election in La.
4 people dead as result of a fatal crash in Lafourche
Black Friday 2021 is here
Black Friday 2021 is here
After Black Friday comes Small Business Saturday
After Black Friday comes Small Business Saturday