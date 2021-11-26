After Black Friday comes Small Business Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Black Friday is the talk of the day but on Nov. 26 it’ll be all about Small Business Saturday.

It’s a national shopping holiday that hopes you help bring more attention to local small businesses. These shops pull a lot of weight for the economy, and they are able to strive because of your support.

Entrepreneur and leader with the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, Chelsea Blankenship, joined 9News This Morning live to talk more about Small Business Saturday.

