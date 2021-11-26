4 people dead as result of a fatal crash in Lafourche

RACELAND, La. (WVUE) - Four people are dead as the result of a two-vehicle accident in Lafourche Parish.

State police say that troopers were notified of the crash shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday on U.S. 90 at the intersection of LA 182 east of Raceland.

The victims have been identified as:

Barbera Guidry, 54, of Wiggins, Miss.

Catlin LeBoeuf, 35, of Wiggins, Miss

Dustin Moore, 31, of Raceland

Michelle Moore, 30, of Raceland

The preliminary investigation revealed Guidry, who was driving a 2019 KIA Optima, was stopped on LA Hwy 182 at the intersection with U.S. Hwy 90. At the same time, a 2017 Ford F-250, driven by Dustin Moore, was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy 90. For reasons still under investigation, Guidry failed to yield to approaching traffic, entered the intersection, and was struck by the Ford. After the collision, the Ford overturned causing the front occupants to be ejected.

Despite wearing seatbelts, Guidry and the rear passenger of the KIA, Leboeuf, suffered fatal injuries. Dustin Moore and the front passenger of the Ford, Michelle Moore, were both unrestrained and ejected. They too suffered fatal injuries and all were pronounced dead at the scene. A front passenger in the KIA and a rear passenger in the Ford were properly restrained and transported with injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

A toxicology sample was collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troop C has investigated 39 fatal crashes resulting in 49 deaths in 2021.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

