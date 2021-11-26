2021 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Playoffs Quarterfinals/Semifinals Scoreboard
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We are now in the quarterfinals for high school football for non-select schools in Louisiana and the semifinals for selects schools as teams are inching closer to reaching the state title game in their classifications.
Select schools in Division I and Division III will play their title game on Saturday, December 4 in Yulman Stadium. For Division II and Division IV they will play their title game on Saturday, Dec. 11 at Cajun Field.
CLASS 5A
(1) Zachary -
(9) West Monroe -
____________________
(5) Ruston -
(4) Destrehan -
____________________
(3) Ponchatoula -
(11) Ouachita Parish -
____________________
(7) Acadiana -
(18) Parkway -
____________________
CLASS 4A
(1) Edna Karr -
(9) George Washington Carver -
____________________
(5) Westgate -
(4) Northwood - Shreveport -
____________________
(3) Warren Easton -
(11) Belle Chasse -
____________________
(7) Cecilia -
(2) Neville -
____________________
CLASS 3A
(1) Sterlington -
(8) Madison Prep -
____________________
(5) Church Point -
(20) West Feliciana -
____________________
(3) St. Martinville -
(6) Lutcher -
____________________
(7) Union Parish -
(2) Abbeville -
____________________
CLASS 2A
(1) Many -
(8) Rosepine -
____________________
(5) North Caddo -
(4) Avoyelles -
____________________
(3) General Trass -
(6) Amite -
____________________
(7) Jonesboro-Hodge -
(15) Franklin -
____________________
CLASS 1A
(1) Logansport -
(9) Basile -
____________________
(12) West St. John -
(4) Oak Grove -
____________________
(3) Grand Lake -
(6) Haynesville -
____________________
(10) White Castle -
(2) Homer -
____________________
DIVISION I
(1) Catholic - B.R. -
(5) St. Paul’s -
____________________
(11) Brother Martin -
(2) Jesuit -
____________________
DIVISION II
(1) E.D. White -
(5) St. Thomas More -
____________________
(6) Vanderbilt Catholic -
(2) University Lab -
____________________
DIVISION III
(1) Lafayette Christian -
(5) Isidore Newman -
____________________
(3) St. Charles -
(2) Notre Dame -
____________________
DIVISION IV
(1) Ouachita Christian -
(4) Calvary Baptist -
____________________
(14) St. Frederick -
(2) Southern Lab -
____________________
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.