2021 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Playoffs Quarterfinals/Semifinals Scoreboard

UHigh Cubs
UHigh Cubs(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We are now in the quarterfinals for high school football for non-select schools in Louisiana and the semifinals for selects schools as teams are inching closer to reaching the state title game in their classifications.

Select schools in Division I and Division III will play their title game on Saturday, December 4 in Yulman Stadium. For Division II and Division IV they will play their title game on Saturday, Dec. 11 at Cajun Field.

CLASS 5A

(1) Zachary -

(9) West Monroe -

____________________

(5) Ruston -

(4) Destrehan -

____________________

(3) Ponchatoula -

(11) Ouachita Parish -

____________________

(7) Acadiana -

(18) Parkway -

____________________

CLASS 4A

(1) Edna Karr -

(9) George Washington Carver -

____________________

(5) Westgate -

(4) Northwood - Shreveport -

____________________

(3) Warren Easton -

(11) Belle Chasse -

____________________

(7) Cecilia -

(2) Neville -

____________________

CLASS 3A

(1) Sterlington -

(8) Madison Prep -

____________________

(5) Church Point -

(20) West Feliciana -

____________________

(3) St. Martinville -

(6) Lutcher -

____________________

(7) Union Parish -

(2) Abbeville -

____________________

CLASS 2A

(1) Many -

(8) Rosepine -

____________________

(5) North Caddo -

(4) Avoyelles -

____________________

(3) General Trass -

(6) Amite -

____________________

(7) Jonesboro-Hodge -

(15) Franklin -

____________________

CLASS 1A

(1) Logansport -

(9) Basile -

____________________

(12) West St. John -

(4) Oak Grove -

____________________

(3) Grand Lake -

(6) Haynesville -

____________________

(10) White Castle -

(2) Homer -

____________________

DIVISION I

(1) Catholic - B.R. -

(5) St. Paul’s -

____________________

(11) Brother Martin -

(2) Jesuit -

____________________

DIVISION II

(1) E.D. White -

(5) St. Thomas More -

____________________

(6) Vanderbilt Catholic -

(2) University Lab -

____________________

DIVISION III

(1) Lafayette Christian -

(5) Isidore Newman -

____________________

(3) St. Charles -

(2) Notre Dame -

____________________

DIVISION IV

(1) Ouachita Christian -

(4) Calvary Baptist -

____________________

(14) St. Frederick -

(2) Southern Lab -

____________________

