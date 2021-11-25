Unattended candle causes house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An unattended candle is to blame for a house fire that happened on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, a call for a fire on Vickers Drive came in just after 6:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they noticed smoke coming from the house.

As firefighters made their way through the house they noticed heavy smoke and fire coming from a bedroom. They were able to put out the fire before it could spread beyond the bedroom.

After putting the fire out crews were able to inspect the bedroom to see what caused the fire and came to the conclusion an unattended candle is what started the fire.

According to firefighters at the scene, everyone who lived in the house made it out safely.

Four people have been displaced due to the fire.

