Thanksgiving starts dry, but rain chances climb into the afternoon

Thanksgiving Day forecast.
Thanksgiving Day forecast.(WAFB)
By Steve Caparotta
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mild and dry weather greets us on this Thanksgiving Day as we await the arrival of our next cold front. A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out through the morning, but most of us should make it into the early afternoon hours with little in the way of rainfall. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 70s by early afternoon.

Future radar for Thursday, Nov. 25.
Future radar for Thursday, Nov. 25.(WAFB)

Scattered rains will begin to develop by mid-afternoon and as the cold front approaches from the west. And those rains are expected to become fairly widespread by late afternoon into the evening. The good news is that no severe weather is expected and rain amounts should be modest for us.

Once the front moves through tonight, breezy and cooler conditions will settle in for Black Friday. We’ll start out in the mid 40s, with highs struggling to reach 60 degrees under a sun/cloud mix. Grab a jacket if heading out for some shopping, but at least we’ll stay dry. Anyone heading to high school football games Friday night will definitely want the cool weather gear.

10 day forecast for Thursday, Nov. 25.
10 day forecast for Thursday, Nov. 25.(WAFB)

Model guidance is now showing good rain chances returning by late Saturday into Sunday morning. This is in association with an upper-air disturbance expected to move across the Deep South.

Model rain forecasts through Saturday, Nov. 27.
Model rain forecasts through Saturday, Nov. 27.(WAFB)

This change to the forecast means that those headed to the Bayou Classic or LSU football on Saturday night should be ready for the potential for some rain later in the evening.

Weekend Bayou Classic forecast.
Weekend Bayou Classic forecast.(WAFB)
LSU vs. Texas A&M forecast for Saturday, Nov. 27.
LSU vs. Texas A&M forecast for Saturday, Nov. 27.(WAFB)

Skies should gradually clear on Sunday, with dry and pleasant weather expected to continue through much of next week. Temperatures will slowly moderate as we close out November and head into the first days of December.

Happy Thanksgiving!

