SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Catholic High RB Tae Nicholas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Catholic High running back Tae Nicholas played a huge role in the Bears reaching the state playoffs semifinals in Division I. Nicholas had a great effort in the Bears 35-28 win over St. Augustine.

Nicholas ripped off a long 67-yard touchdown on the Bears’ first offensive play on his way to a game high 235 yards rushing against the Purple Knights. The senior had a total of four touchdowns on the ground and played a great complimenting role to fellow Catholic star running back Corey Singleton.

Not only did Nicholas deliver the electric, graceful runs, but also put his head down to move the chains and chew up the clock late as the Bears grinded out the win on his 23 carries.

The Bears will now host St. Paul’s of Covington on Friday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium with a trip to the Division I State Championship on the line at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium.

