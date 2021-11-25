Ask the Expert
Pointe Coupee Parish man arrested on child pornography charges

Norman Leblanc
Norman Leblanc(Office of Louisiana Attorney General)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man from Pointe Coupee Parish has been arrested on several child pornography charges, according to Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Landry said after an investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies Norman Antoine Leblanc was arrested on the charge of producing pornography involving juveniles, distributing pornography involving juveniles, and obstruction of justice.

Leblanc has been booked into the Pointe Coupee Parish Correctional Center, authorities said.

The attorney general said the following law enforcement agencies were involved in the investigation that lead to Leblanc’s arrest: Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime UnitPointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, Walker Police Department, the Louisiana State Police and Boone Police Department (North Carolina).

