LSP expecting busy Thanksgiving travel day

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:02 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police (LSP) said Thanksgiving is the busiest holiday when it comes to out-of-state visitors and those living in Louisiana traveling on the interstate.

Louisiana State Police Trooper Taylor Scrantz said you will notice that troopers will be on the interstate monitoring the flow of traffic.

Scrantz said to expect traffic and plan ahead with the influx in out of state visitors. There will also be an increased focus on impaired driving and unrestrained driving this holiday as those are the two leading causes of fatal crashes in our state.

“We’re just encouraging everyone please do not drive while impaired, be properly restrained in your seatbelts and do not be on their cell phones,” said LSP Trooper Scrantz. “Distracted driving is a major problem in our state as well as fatalities in a number of impaired drivers and typically during the holiday seasons unfortunately we see a lot of fatalities during this time.”

They’re encouraging anyone who sees a reckless driver to dial *LSP or *577 and that will connect to your closest trooper area

