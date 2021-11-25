LPSO arrests man on alleged weapon and narcotics charges

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on alleged weapon and narcotics charges on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

According to the release from LPSO 31-year-old Timothy Rhodus was arrested on the following charges:

- PWITD Sch. II (meth)

- Poss. Of Firearm w/ CDS

- Felon in Poss. of Firearm

- Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

- LPSO Bench Warrant (traffic)

31 year old Timothy Rhodus (LPSO)

According to Sheriff Jason Ard, they had received tips about suspicious activity in the area which lead to LPSO narcotics detectives following up to find out more information.

“Part of the information gathered as part of this investigation was that a dog was chained near the front door. Detectives planned for that. However, upon arrival, a second large dog hiding under the home lunged at detectives. And, although chained, the dog had enough slack in the chain to reach detectives on scene. To protect those on location, a detective fired one shot striking the dog. The dog died despite receiving emergency medical care. As always, we take into consideration animals when conducting search warrants,” said Sheriff Ard.

The investigation still remains ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.