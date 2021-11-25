Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LPSO arrests man on alleged weapon and narcotics charges

LPSO makes narcotics bust on Wednesday, Nov. 24.
LPSO makes narcotics bust on Wednesday, Nov. 24.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on alleged weapon and narcotics charges on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

According to the release from LPSO 31-year-old Timothy Rhodus was arrested on the following charges:

- PWITD Sch. II (meth)

- Poss. Of Firearm w/ CDS

- Felon in Poss. of Firearm

- Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

- LPSO Bench Warrant (traffic)

31 year old Timothy Rhodus
31 year old Timothy Rhodus(LPSO)

According to Sheriff Jason Ard, they had received tips about suspicious activity in the area which lead to LPSO narcotics detectives following up to find out more information.

“Part of the information gathered as part of this investigation was that a dog was chained near the front door. Detectives planned for that.  However, upon arrival, a second large dog hiding under the home lunged at detectives.  And, although chained, the dog had enough slack in the chain to reach detectives on scene.  To protect those on location, a detective fired one shot striking the dog.  The dog died despite receiving emergency medical care.  As always, we take into consideration animals when conducting search warrants,” said Sheriff Ard.

The investigation still remains ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home

Latest News

Authorities searching for escaped inmate
Authorities searching for escaped inmate from Dixon Correctional Institute
Thanksgiving Day forecast.
Thanksgiving starts dry, but rain chances climb into the afternoon
Building fire in the 2600 block of Nicholson Drive.
4 make it out unharmed in building fire on Nicholson Drive, says BRFD
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway