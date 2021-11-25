Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Latest grab-and-run theft hits Southern California Nordstrom

Police said they responded to a theft at a Nordstrom store in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
Police said they responded to a theft at a Nordstrom store in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.(Source: KABC via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are hunting for thieves who rushed into a Southern California Nordstrom store Wednesday night and ran off with pricey goods.

It’s the latest in a string of organized retail thefts that have hit high-end stores.

Police say five people entered the open Nordstrom shortly before 7 p.m. at the Westfield Topanga Mall in Canoga Park.

They sprayed the security guard with a chemical and fled with expensive purses, police said.

On Monday, about 20 people smashed their way into another Nordstrom store at The Grove in Los Angeles and fled with about $5,000 worth of goods.

Similar grab-and-run thefts have plagued the San Francisco Bay Area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home

Latest News

FILE - In this file photo taken on Oct. 26, 2016, Pakistan's Inam Khan, owner of a book shop,...
National Geographic’s famed ‘Afghan Girl’ evacuated to Italy
Crime Stoppers
33-year-old killed man killed on Gayosa Street
High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids
Police walk by an inflated helium balloon of Grogu, also known as Baby Yoda, from the Star Wars...
Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings
High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids