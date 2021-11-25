Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAMERCY, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police reported three people were killed and several others injured in a crash on Airline Highway on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Officials state that it happened shortly after 5 p.m. just south of Interstate 10 on Airline Highway in St. James Parish near the Ascension Parish line. The crash claimed the lives of 31-year-old Keayette Wilkens, 52-year-old Angela Wilkins and 10-month-old Jacon Wilkens.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Keayette Wilkens and her two passengers, Angela Wilkins and Jacon Wilkens, were traveling north on U.S. Hwy 61 and ran off the roadway to the left and crossed the median and was hit by two oncoming vehicles.

State Police state that the three killed in the crash were unrestrained and were ejected from the vehicle, they were pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers in the other two vehicles were properly restrained and sustained minor injuries.

The wreck involved three vehicles, one of which caught on fire, Louisiana State Police spokesman Taylor Scrantz said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home

Latest News

LSP unit
LSP expecting busy Thanksgiving travel day
Checking out gas prices as LSP expect busy travel day
Checking out gas prices as LSP expect busy travel day
Louisiana State Police expecting busy travel day
Louisiana State Police expecting busy travel day
Thanksgiving Day forecast.
Thanksgiving starts dry, but rain chances climb into the afternoon