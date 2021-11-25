Ask the Expert
Gas leak cause of building fire on Nicholson Drive, BRFD says

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a building fire on Nicholson Drive.

According to emergency officials, a fire broke out in the 2600 block of Nicholson Dr., there are no reports of injuries at this time. Officials state that the building was under renovation and a wall fell causing a gas leak that led to a small fire.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story once more information becomes available.

