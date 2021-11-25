Former LSU Tiger Justin Jefferson named NFC Player of the Week
MINNEAPOLIS (WAFB) - Former LSU star wide receiver Justin Jefferson was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday, Nov. 24 for his dominant performance against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
The second year player from St. Rose, La. totaled 169 yards on 8 receptions and two touchdowns in the 34-31 win over the Green Bay Packers. Jefferson had over 100 yards receiving in the first quarter, highlighted by a 56-yard catch.
The former Destrehan star became the first player in the NFL this season to have 100 yards receiving in the first quarter, his performance in the first quarter marked as the fourth best in franchise history.
