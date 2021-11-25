First responders keeping the community safe on holidays

Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters and deputies are just some of the people who will respond to your calls for help no matter the day or time- including holidays.

“We’re always there for them to help them and serve the community,” Prairieville firefighter Kyle Parker said.

At the Prairieville Fire Department, firefighters are on standby in case a Thanksgiving celebration goes wrong.

For Parker, it still feels like being with family.

“On Thanksgiving, it’s an honor to work with these guys, they’re like family to me,” he said.

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office lieutenant Jennifer Dean said her family makes do with her holiday schedule.

“We just kind of change the time, rather than do it today we’ll just do it this evening, in the past, over the years, we’ve just done it the following day,” Dean said.

Dispatchers stay busy taking calls from anyone having trouble on Thanksgiving.

“Just because it’s the holiday, things continue to happen, the fact that it is a holiday, there are bad people who do bad things, there are people who need assistance, so it’s important that we be here to offer that when they need it,” Dean said.

She adds she is thankful for her coworkers.

“Right now, I have five guys working under me who do have small children at home and have wives at home, they have not made one complaint, they’ve come and done there job like any other day of the week and I’m thankful to work alongside with them.”

Knowing Ascension Parish is safer makes working today worth it for these first responders.

