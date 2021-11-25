33-year-old killed man killed on Gayosa Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 33-year-old man on Gayosa Street.

Officials state that the shooting occurred around 4:50 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25 in the 1800 block of Gayosa Street.

Justin Henry, 33, was found in the parking lot of the complex suffering from a gunshot wound. Henry succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Investigators believe that robbery has a potential motive.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.