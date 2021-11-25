Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

33-year-old killed man killed on Gayosa Street

Crime Stoppers
Crime Stoppers(File photo)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 33-year-old man on Gayosa Street.

Officials state that the shooting occurred around 4:50 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25 in the 1800 block of Gayosa Street.

Justin Henry, 33, was found in the parking lot of the complex suffering from a gunshot wound. Henry succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Investigators believe that robbery has a potential motive.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home

Latest News

High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids
WAFB is a CBS affiliate in Baton Rouge, La.
WAFB App issue resolved
LSP unit
LSP expecting busy Thanksgiving travel day
Louisiana State Police expecting busy travel day
Louisiana State Police expecting busy travel day