Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

WWE superstar attacked by fan during ‘Raw’ show

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pro wrestlers are used to getting pummeled in the ring, but one superstar took a shot outside the ring from a spectator.

The whole thing was caught on camera. Seth Rollins was hit with the unscheduled smackdown as he was exiting the arena during a “WWE Raw” event Monday in Brooklyn.

Fans who shared video of the attack were left in disbelief, as security quickly broke up the scuffle.

The spectator was arrested and hit with multiple charges, including attempted assault.

A statement was released from the WWE, saying the company takes the safety of all its performers very seriously.

As for Rollins, police say he was left with a swollen lip but refused medical assistance.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and injured another person...
1 dead, another injured in double shooting on Airline Hwy

Latest News

There is diesel fuel spill on I-110 southbound just south of the Evangeline Street exit.
I-110 Southbound closed due to diesel spill
WWE superstar Seth Rollins took a hit outside the ring when he was attacked by a spectator at...
Take a Look at This: WWE superstar attacked at show; deer in school classroom
WAFB file photo
‘Don’t let your holiday travel turn tragic’ - State Police urge highway safety throughout the holidays
FILE - Revelers makes their way down the Avenue of the Americas in front of Radio City Music...
Performers gear up for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade