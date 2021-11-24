Ask the Expert
Where you can get hot Thanksgiving meals

(Source: WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This past year has created many financial challenges for families in the Capital Region. The rising costs of things like food are also impacting many of you this holiday season.

That is why we want you to know where you can get hot Thanksgiving meals this holiday.

St. Vincent de Paul will serve a traditional holiday meal on Thanksgiving Day to-go or limited seating at two locations:

  • Drive-thru or limited inside seating for our Holiday Helpers services at the Raising Cane’s River Center (from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.) For Drive-Thru turn on St. Phillip Street from Government Street. For onsite dining, park on river road street parking and walk to entrance facing the river.
  • Walk-thru and/or limited outside seating at our St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room located at 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place (from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.).

