Victim identified after deadly shooting on N. 24th Street, BRPD investigating
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:27 AM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they have identified a victim in connection to a fatal shooting that happened earlier this week.
According to BRPD, Torey Harris, 35, Harris was found in the 500 block of N. 24th Street suffering from a gunshot wound around 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24.
Harris died at the scene, police say.
This investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
