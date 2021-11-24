Victim identified after deadly shooting on N. 24th Street, BRPD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they have identified a victim in connection to a fatal shooting that happened earlier this week.

According to BRPD, Torey Harris, 35, Harris was found in the 500 block of N. 24th Street suffering from a gunshot wound around 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Harris died at the scene, police say.

Baton Rouge police say they're investigating the discovery of a body on N 24th Street on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 as a homicide. (WAFB)

This investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.