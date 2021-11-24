Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Victim identified after deadly shooting on N. 24th Street, BRPD investigating

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:27 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they have identified a victim in connection to a fatal shooting that happened earlier this week.

According to BRPD, Torey Harris, 35, Harris was found in the 500 block of N. 24th Street suffering from a gunshot wound around 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Harris died at the scene, police say.

Baton Rouge police say they're investigating the discovery of a body on N 24th Street on...
Baton Rouge police say they're investigating the discovery of a body on N 24th Street on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 as a homicide.(WAFB)

This investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
LSP responding to fatal crash.
Infant among 3 dead after wreck on Airline Highway

Latest News

The cause of the fire is arson.
Vacant house fire ruled arson
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 27
Bone-chilling start to Saturday
High School Football
2021 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Playoffs Quarterfinals/Semifinals Scoreboard
A vacant house fire has injured one firefighter.
Vacant house fire injured 1 firefighter
Restaurants and holiday recovery
Restaurants and holiday recovery