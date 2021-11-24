St. Vincent De Paul hosting 12th Annual Turkey Carving Contest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In what has become an annual tradition, the Baton Rouge community will come together for St. Vincent De Paul’s 12th Annual Turkey Carving Contest.

According to organizers, this year several community leaders including Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, District Attorney Hillar Moore, Retired Constable Reginald Brown, LSU Head Gymnastics Coach D.D. Breaux, and many others will volunteer their time to participate.

Contestants will be judged on a number of categories.

The event will take place Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 1:30 p.m. at the St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room located at 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.