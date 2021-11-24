Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

St. Vincent De Paul hosting 12th Annual Turkey Carving Contest

The 12th Annual Turkey Carving Contest will take place Wednesday, November 24.
The 12th Annual Turkey Carving Contest will take place Wednesday, November 24.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In what has become an annual tradition, the Baton Rouge community will come together for St. Vincent De Paul’s 12th Annual Turkey Carving Contest.

According to organizers, this year several community leaders including Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, District Attorney Hillar Moore, Retired Constable Reginald Brown, LSU Head Gymnastics Coach D.D. Breaux, and many others will volunteer their time to participate.

Contestants will be judged on a number of categories.

The event will take place Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 1:30 p.m. at the St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room located at 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and injured another person...
1 dead, another injured in double shooting on Airline Hwy

Latest News

Hope Ministries joined with other community partners to distribute food for more than 100...
Hope Ministries, other groups provide food to dozens of families
File photo of turkeys
Meals, food giveaways in the Baton Rouge area ahead of Thanksgiving
Iberville Parish Councilman Timothy Vallet
Iberville councilman gives out 50 turkeys to needy families in community
One church family in the Capital Area invited members of the community to gather in north Baton...
Church group celebrates Thanksgiving 'Plank Road Style'