Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Southern University’s Human Jukebox to perform at halftime during Thanksgiving Saints-Bills game

The "Human Jukebox" will be performing at the Saints' halftime show.
The "Human Jukebox" will be performing at the Saints' halftime show.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Of course Thanksgiving night in the Caesars Superdome just wouldn’t be right without the melodic tunes of the Southern University Human Jukebox.

The World Renowned marching band has announced that it will perform at halftime on Thursday, Nov. 25 during the New Orleans Saints’ match up against the Buffalo Bills.

Thanksgiving Day in The Big Easy will also feature the return of Drew Brees to the Superdome for the first time since announcing his retirement at the end of the 2020 NFL season.

According to officials, Brees will be broadcasting the game. Then at halftime, the team, fans and the city will get the chance to hear Brees speak during halftime.

Kick off in the Dome is set for Thursday at 7:20 p.m.

RELATED: 48th Annual Bayou Classic kicks off; game to feature first coach-to-player electronic communication

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and injured another person...
1 dead, another injured in double shooting on Airline Hwy

Latest News

LSU Women's Basketball
LSU women’s basketball beats Tulane, 75-58
LSU Men's Basketball
LSU dominates Belmont, 83-53
Southern and Grambling head coaches talk about Bayou Classic
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
Lunch with Coach O: No. 16 Texas A&M at LSU