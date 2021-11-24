Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU women’s basketball beats Tulane, 75-58

LSU Women's Basketball
LSU Women's Basketball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball (3-1) team handed Tulane (4-1) their first loss of the season in the PMAC on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

The Tigers defeated the Greenwave 75-58.

LSU senior Faustine Aifuwa had a season-high 17 points and 8 rebounds for the win. The victory improves the Tigers’ all-time record against Tulane to 33-9.

As a team, LSU shot 48 percent from the floor.

Five Tigers would go on and finish the game against Tulane with double-digit figures:

Faustine Aifuwa

Khayla Pointer

Alexis Morris

Autumn Newby

Jailin Cherry

The game against Tulane would be the fourth straight game this year LSU put up 70 or more points.

The Tigers were only 1 for 9 shooting from beyond the arc as Tulane’s zone defense made it very difficult for the Tigers to attempt threes.

LSU had the lead for nearly the entire game, as they were in front for 39 of the 40 minutes played.

Tulane was led statistically by Baylor transfer and Louisiana native Moon Ursin, who finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 assists. Dynah Jones finished with 18 points including a 4 for 6 shooting performance from three-point range.

Next up for LSU is a business trip to Puerto Rico for the San Juan Shootout over Thanksgiving. LSU will play in the Coliseo Roberto Clemente on Friday at 1:30 p.m. CT against New Mexico State and on Saturday at 11:15 a.m. against Missouri State. Both of the games will be available to be streamed on Flohoops.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Two people are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Longridge Avenue on Oct. 24,...
2 dead after shooting at apartment complex
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges

Latest News

LSU Men's Basketball
LSU dominates Belmont, 83-53
Kim Mulkey Nov. 22 news conference
Kim Mulkey Nov. 22 news conference
Southern head coach Sean Woods
Southern falls to Nebraska, 82-59
LSU men’s basketball beats McNeese, 85-46.
LSU men’s basketball beats McNeese, 85-46